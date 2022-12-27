Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) versus Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Critical Contrast

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orion Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07%

Dividends

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orion Oyj pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.08 $1.65 billion N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 6.43 $229.29 million $0.80 35.06

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it engages in the processing and marketing of oil and gas and other related activities. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

