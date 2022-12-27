China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) & Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Head to Head Comparison

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lincoln National and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 1 9 2 0 2.08 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln National currently has a consensus target price of $40.15, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Lincoln National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

78.0% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lincoln National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Lincoln National pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln National and China Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $19.23 billion 0.27 $1.41 billion ($12.05) -2.50 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National -10.52% -6.59% -0.22% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln National has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Lincoln National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

