Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Price Performance

OEZVY opened at $17.01 on Friday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.