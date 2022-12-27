Head-To-Head Review: POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -97.68% -88.12% Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $210,000.00 519.26 -$15.67 million ($0.50) -5.94 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 18.43 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -5.80

This table compares POET Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for POET Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.86%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.94%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies



POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Navitas Semiconductor



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

