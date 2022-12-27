Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 76.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.92).

Several analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 37.70 ($0.45) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 34.28 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £542.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.00.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.