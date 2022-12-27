Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $78.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NRDBY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

