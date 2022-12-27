Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $32.00

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HIW opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
