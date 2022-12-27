Critical Survey: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $22.58 billion 2.33 $5.86 billion $3.54 21.16 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.12 $23.23 million $1.48 8.57

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackstone and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 1 8 6 0 2.33 Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blackstone presently has a consensus price target of $109.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.35%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $19.10, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Blackstone.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 20.58% 20.75% 10.26% Bridge Investment Group 9.45% 4.35% 2.72%

Dividends

Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Blackstone pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bridge Investment Group pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone beats Bridge Investment Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The firm considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.