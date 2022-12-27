The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

