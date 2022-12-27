Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 979,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,595 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 855,714 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 713,096 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.