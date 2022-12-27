London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,440 Consensus PT from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($113.93).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.69) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.03) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.55) to GBX 7,700 ($92.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.06) to GBX 9,940 ($119.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,130 ($86.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,717.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,767.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4,244.05. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($103.93).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.