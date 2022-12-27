Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $7.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRLBF. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
