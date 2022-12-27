Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $20.64

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,964.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,681. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

