Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $85.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

