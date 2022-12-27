Head-To-Head Contrast: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) versus Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roivant Sciences and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 621.48%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

52.7% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Kronos Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 89.21 -$845.26 million ($1.70) -4.12 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.94) -0.51

Kronos Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -2,336.55% -62.36% -46.19% Kronos Bio N/A -53.60% -46.25%

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Roivant Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.