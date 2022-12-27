ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ProFrac during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $25.19 on Friday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

