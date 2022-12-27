Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $114.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLEGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $105.03 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.