Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $114.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $105.03 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

