Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives $751.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $751.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 575 ($6.94) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. AlphaValue lowered Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

