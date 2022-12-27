GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

