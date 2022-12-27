Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $105.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $104.56 on Friday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock worth $3,346,097. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Plexus by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Plexus by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

