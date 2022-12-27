Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CEQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.