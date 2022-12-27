CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 318,492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $38.91 on Friday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

