Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT at $3.15

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.83) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.