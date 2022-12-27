CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$75.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.75.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.