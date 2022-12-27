Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $341.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

