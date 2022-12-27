Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $171.38

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $154.19 on Friday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

