Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $171.38

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HEICO Price Performance
Shares of HEI opened at $154.19 on Friday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.
HEICO Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Featured Articles
