Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $669.00

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $669.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

