Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) Head to Head Contrast

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Diamond Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.70 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.40 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.01 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canopy Growth and Diamond Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 6 6 2 0 1.71 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 126.68%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Diamond Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

