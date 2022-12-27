Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head-To-Head Review

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -33.73% -43.51% -8.00% Integrated Ventures -52.00% -25.03% -16.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.31 -$63.04 million ($5.10) -6.69 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.83 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Pegasystems and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pegasystems and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 8 0 0 1.89 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $56.90, indicating a potential upside of 66.76%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

