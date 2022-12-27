Head to Head Contrast: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dundee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -9.33% -6.67% Great Elm Capital -129.91% -16.59% -4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million 5.98 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -4.13 Great Elm Capital $25.25 million 1.51 -$10.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dundee and Great Elm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Risk and Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dundee and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Elm Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Dundee on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.