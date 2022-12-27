Financial Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -33.53% -19.15% -15.32% FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.79 -$592.75 million ($0.55) -5.95 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genius Sports and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 170.13%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than FaZe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Sports beats FaZe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.