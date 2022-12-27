Financial Review: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 36.91% 61.21% 39.54% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Techtronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 3 3 0 2.13 Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Techtronic Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.69 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.39 Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.56 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Techtronic Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services, services. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and offshore towage, salvage and related marine activities under APM Terminals brand. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer containers; anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.