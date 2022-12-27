Analyzing Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and ImmuCell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A ImmuCell $19.24 million 2.51 -$80,000.00 ($0.07) -88.99

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell -2.63% -1.62% -1.15%

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats ImmuCell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

