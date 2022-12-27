Analyzing Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VersaBank $102.93 million 2.03 $17.60 million $0.61 12.57

Analyst Recommendations

VersaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 1 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Given VersaBank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79%

Summary

VersaBank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

(Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.