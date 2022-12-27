ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) & Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Head to Head Contrast

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ScanSource and Climb Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.53 billion 0.21 $88.80 million $3.53 8.23 Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.50 $9.20 million $2.52 12.40

Analyst Ratings

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. ScanSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Climb Global Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ScanSource and Climb Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.69%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.51% 12.94% 5.50% Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ScanSource beats Climb Global Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.