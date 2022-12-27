Head-To-Head Review: Lanvin Group (LANV) & The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 890 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.99%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 13.67 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.16

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

