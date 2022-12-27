Comparing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 0.46 $19.38 million ($2.07) -1.23 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 9.81 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.52

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bioventus has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioventus and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06% Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bioventus and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 4 1 0 2.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 246.46%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

