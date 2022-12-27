Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Contrast

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 137.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Claros Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $453.60 million 4.72 $330.40 million $0.56 27.75 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 8.80 $170.55 million $1.08 14.54

Analyst Recommendations

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 20.21% 20.58% 3.64% Claros Mortgage Trust 55.82% 7.04% 2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

