Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of IPSC opened at $5.67 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.