Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $159.80

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. Assurant has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

