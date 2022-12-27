Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target at $231.29

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.29.
Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Repligen
Repligen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
See Also
