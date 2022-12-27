Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $77.25

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $137.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $43,942,392.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,030 in the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

