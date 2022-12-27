Analysts Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Target Price at $96.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($102.13) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.23. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

