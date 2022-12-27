Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $55.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

