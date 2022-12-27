Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $16.23 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $165,450. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

