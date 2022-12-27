Brokerages Set Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Price Target at C$6.57

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDNA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.

In other Medicenna Therapeutics news, Director Albert George Beraldo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,272.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,600 shares of company stock worth $36,713.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

