Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Price Target at $13.50

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -168.75%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

