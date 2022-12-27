Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Price Target at $13.50

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Insider Transactions at Great Ajax
In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
NYSE:AJX opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Ajax Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -168.75%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
