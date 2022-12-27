FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.07. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

