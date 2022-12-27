Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of BB opened at $3.40 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

