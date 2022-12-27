Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of APOG opened at $43.87 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

